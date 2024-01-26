In Lundu, soldiers foil attempt to smuggle out over RM300,000 worth of washing detergent to Indonesia

KUCHING (Jan 26): Army personnel from the First Division Infantry foiled an attempt to smuggle out washing detergent to Indonesia near Kampung Kendaie, Lundu last night.

In a statement today, the First Division Infantry said the detergent valued at around RM303,506 was found on a bonded truck that was being driven to the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“At around 10pm last night, an army unit received a tip-off from a villager who spotted the suspicious vehicle driving past the village towards the border,” said the statement.

The soldiers immediately headed to a plantation in the area where they managed to stop and check the lorry.

Four local men were detained and have been handed over to the Lundu District police headquarters for further action.

The initial investigation revealed that the four men admitted they were heading towards the Malaysia-Indonesia border to smuggle out the detergent.

The statement added the army remains committed and focused on addressing cross-border crime.