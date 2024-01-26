Kuching’s Stage Bus Service Transformation programme to start later this year

KUCHING (Jan 26): The Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme in Kuching is set to commence operations later this year.

This follows an agreement between Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and his federal counterpart Anthony Loke in a recent meeting held in Putrajaya.

Both ministers have concurred on various matters related to the implementation of programmes and development projects, particularly in the transportation sector in Sarawak, with the implementation of SBST programme being one of the key highlights.

“The primary objective of the SBST programme is to enhance the usage and services of public buses while reducing traffic congestion, especially in urban areas.

“The federal Ministry of Transport has allocated funds for SBST in Kuching, and tenders will be open to local bus companies operating in Sarawak.

“The programme will be supervised by the Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) and the Sarawak Transport Ministry,” said the Sarawak Transport Ministry in a statement today.

Lee also urged the federal Transport Ministry to expedite the approval for the opening of new direct quotes for express bus services crossing borders, connecting Kuching and Singkawang, Indonesia through the Biawak ICS in Lundu.

“At present, the Kuching-Singkawang bus service operates on a transfer basis, requiring passengers to alight and change buses at the border before continuing their journey,” the statement read.

Lee hopes that this route can be approved as soon as possible and implemented directly, similar to the Kuching-Pontianak route.

Lee also emphasised the need to reopen air routes between Kuching and Pontianak, citing its importance in boosting tourism, service sectors, and trade between the two regions in line with the development of the BIMP-EAGA area.

Meanwhile, both ministers also agreed to enhance cooperation and interaction among officials from the federal and state ministries to ensure the smooth implementation of planned and approved development programmes and to swiftly address current issues raised by the public.

Lee also welcomed the feasibility study for the Trans Borneo Railway (Sarawak – Sabah), which is scheduled to be conducted this year.

Meanwhile, Loke announced that priority will be given to the upgrading projects of the Kuching International Airport and Miri Airport in the 2025 Budget to be presented later this year.

Furthermore, discussions regarding road tax collections and parking systems need to be held in detail due to legal and regulatory implications.

Federal Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Federal Transport Ministry Secretary-General Dato Jana Santhiran Muniayan, Sarawak Deputy Transport Minister (Aviation and Roads) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Sarawak Transport Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary Selamat Jati Yanjah, and Head of Policy Formulation and Project Management Division Chong Chi Fam were among those present at the meeting.