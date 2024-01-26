Lee: March completion date for delayed Miri Field Hospital (Video)

MIRI (Jan 26): The delayed Miri Field Hospital, which will cater to any surge in Covid-19 or other infectious disease cases, is expected to be completed in March this year, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

During a field visit today, the Minister of Transport said the RM2.5 million project funded by the state government was supposed to be completed last September but this was pushed to February.

He said the latest delay is due to issues with the procurement of electrical wiring.

“This field hospital can cater to 100 patients at any one time, with 50 beds respectively in male and female wards,” he said.

Lee, who is minister in charge of the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, said the field hospital could be used for ordinary patients if there are no Covid-19 patients, complementing the existing 349 beds in Miri Hospital.

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong said the field hospital would make it easier for medical staff to provide the care needed for Covid-19 patients.

“Previously, they were scattered all over the place in hotels under PKRC (quarantine and treatment centre) programme,” he said.

Separately, Riam Food Court hawkers and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Riam jointly presented 10 wheelchairs to Miri Hospital.

Lee said SUPP Senadin had previously donated 60 wheelchairs to Miri City Health Clinic, Tudan Health Clinic, and other recipients in Miri.