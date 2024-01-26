Man who filmed another urinating in Kuching mall toilet fined RM3,500

KUCHING (Jan 26): A food stall operator was fined RM3,500 in default four months in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today for recording a video of a man easing himself in the toilet of a shopping mall.

Christopher Levy Nojim, 32, pleaded guilty before magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali who convicted him under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insult of modesty.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at around 11pm on Jan 23 this year at the mall located along Jalan Wan Alwi.

Based on the facts of the case, the 23-year-old victim, who works in a shop at the mall, went to the toilet to urinate when he realised he was being secretly recorded.

He immediately sought assistance from the mall’s security personnel who apprehended Christopher and handed him over to police.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by legal counsel.