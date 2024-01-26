Miri Tzyy Yang Philosophy Studies Institute continues efforts to promote Chinese calligraphy, drawings

MIRI (Jan 26): Miri Tzyy Yang Philosophy Studies Institute has been actively promoting culturally-based activities in the spirit of strengthening harmony among the multi-racial society in Malaysia.

According to its chairman Then Chan Fah, the institute, since its establishment in the 1990s, has received wonderful support from the public in their endeavours to create cultural awareness, especially in the aspects of Chinese calligraphy and drawings despite the institute’s relatively small membership.

“We also utilised the expertise of our members who are artists to showcase our publication and help in fundraising efforts for schools and the needy,” he explained.

He added that it was important that the showcase become an eye opener for other races to appreciate the unique heritage and richness of calligraphy’s history.

Recently, Then paid a courtesy call on the institute’s legal advisor Alan Ling at his office.

Ling, who is a lawyer by profession, has been appointed as legal advisor to the institute for many years and always rendered support to programmes held by the institute.

He also sponsored the committee members of the institute for a luncheon programme on the fourth day of Lunar New Year, organised by the Federation of Miri Chinese Associations.

Then commended Ling for his generosity and great support throughout the years and hoped for further collaborations in the future.

Ling also pointed out how important it was for the institute involved to have continuous support in order to organise activities and promote Chinese calligraphy and drawings.