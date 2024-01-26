Miri’s The Wharf Condominium offers convenient units for immediate occupation

KUCHING (Jan 26): Members of the community intending to rent or purchase properties are invited to discover exciting opportunities offered by The Wharf Condominium in Miri.

Touted as ‘villas in the sky’, The Wharf Condominium is a development by Interhill Property, a property development arm of the established Interhill Group.

Located within the city at the Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre, various lifestyle facilities and amenities are merely a stone throw away.

The Wharf is also situated in close proximity with retail hubs such as Miri Times Square, Miri Marina and malls for added lifestyle convenience.

Interhill’s Regional Sales and Marketing Head Gerald Sim said exciting offers are in-store in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities.

“Community members interested in renting The Wharf can explore its ready-to-move-in units. These are the units that the developers are holding for rental purposes, which are available for immediate occupation.

“Our well-appointed residential suites, ranging from 1,531 to 1,760 square feet, are ideal to be rented for family living by locals and expatriates,” he said.

On the lifestyle front, The Wharf comes with lifestyle-related facilities such as a swimming pool, a gym, barbecue facilities, and a specially-curated garden complemented by the enchanting sea and city view.

It also features three-level, shaded multi-storey car parks, units with two car park bays, and 24-hour security for the convenience of the residents.

“In fact, we have continuously received a keen interest on rental not only from locals but also expatriates due to these propositions, complemented by The Wharf’s strategic location.

“Currently, The Wharf’s monthly rental can command up to RM4,000. This shows that Miri’s rental market is robust, at the same time demonstrates The Wharf’s popularity in the local rental market,” Sim added.

He advised those interested in property purchase to act fast as there are limited units released by the developer for sale.

“Do talk to us soon and leverage on our different fully-furnished packages catering to different levels of affordability.

“Besides these packages, we offer attractive gifts for purchasers of The Wharf between now until Feb 24, with each purchase as part of our CNY privileges package,” he added.

For more details, visit The Wharf Condominium’s website at https://the-wharf.com.my/ or call 014-929 6399 (Kelvin), 017-279 7388 (Ali) or 012-535 7228 (Ann) for rental and sales matters.

Alternatively, follow its Facebook page or Instagram account for the latest offerings.