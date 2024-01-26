National hero Major Michael Riman honoured at tombstone dedication ceremony (Video)

KUCHING (Jan 26): The state government has dedicated a new granite tombstone engraved with the words ‘Rimau Garang Batang Malaya, Dengah Mudah Diberi Raja’ in honour of national hero, the late Major Michael Riman Bugat.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who presided over the ceremony at the Sarawak Heroes Memorial, Jalan Taman Budaya here today, said it was the state’s token of appreciation for Michael’s contributions to the country.

“The late Major Michael was a beacon of hope, resilience, and unwavering courage – a ‘Bujang Berani’ who was well-respected and known for his humble attitude, and being strict in duties.

“When the odds were against him, he had stood firm — driven by a sense of duty and a strong will to protect what he held dear.

“His sacrifice and acts of valour were instrumental in forming the foundation of peace and freedom we are enjoying today,” said Uggah.

Michael was bestowed the Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) on June 6, 1984 for his extraordinary valour in fighting the enemy in Gopeng, Perak in 1977.

He died at Sarawak General Hospital on Aug 7, 2023 at the age of 71.

Among those attending the ceremony were Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Lt-Gen (R) Datuk Stephen Mundaw.