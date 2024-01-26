Over 700 volunteers needed for Sukma XXI, says Minister

KUCHING (Jan 26): More than 700 volunteers would be required to ensure the smooth running of August’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) XXI, which will be held in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Poised to be the largest edition to date, Sukma 2024 will feature an extensive lineup of 37 sports held across nine divisions.

“We have not yet identified the volunteers for Sukma because it involves many venues, but we will select volunteers from places where the sporting events are held, so that a larger number of Sarawak residents can be involved as volunteers,” the Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said after officiating at the ministry’s appreciation ceremony here last night.

“I believe we may need more than 700 volunteers, considering the highest number of events this time. We require a substantial number of volunteers.”

Addressing inclusivity for the volunteer recruitment process, Abdul Karim said opportunities will be extended to students from higher education institutions here, including those from outside Sarawak, who wish to contribute as volunteers and assist contingents from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

“The application process for volunteers is still pending, and the ministry is refining the relevant procedures,” he added.

He also confirmed that the Sukma opening ceremony would take place at the Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya, here.

In his speech, Abdul Karim pointed out the daunting task ahead for ministry officials in organising Sukma.

“With only about 205 days remaining, it’s going to be a big challenge to all of us and I do hope that those overseeing the organisation of Sukma this time will meticulously refine their preparations to ensure a flawless execution in all the planned locations,” he said.

He anticipated many economic spin-offs from hosting the event.

“Firstly, from an economic perspective, it is beneficial for those providing accommodation, including hotels, large hotels, and homestays. Those engaged in sales, whether it be food or crafts, also stand to gain.

“Additionally, those offering transportation services, including regular cars and buses or coaches throughout Sarawak, contribute significantly to the economic spinoffs.

“I believe our estimated count of attendees, including athletes and officials, is approximately 16,000 people. This figure does not yet include the supporters, families coming to cheer for their loved ones, who will be joining from Sabah, Brunei, Peninsular Malaysia, and elsewhere. For these reasons, we hold high hopes for the success of this event,” he added.