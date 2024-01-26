Parts of Sibu to experience water supply disruption from 10pm for burst pipe repair works

SIBU (Jan 26): There will be a water supply disruption from 10pm tonight in several areas here to make way for repair works to a burst pipe near Jalan Wong King Huo/Jalan Oya traffic junction here.

In a notice posted on Facebook today, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the repair work is expected to take up to 10 hours.

The affected areas include Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai Kai (including Rejang Medical Centre); Lorong Oya 17, 18, 19, 25, 27, 30, 31, 34 and 35; Jalan Kiong Tung; Jalan Pelangi; Jalan Oya Utara; Jalan Diong Kik; Jalan Camar; Jalan Seladah; Jalan Kandis; Jalan Sena; Jalan Payung; Lorong Deshon 4; Jaya Li Hua (including shops at Jalan Pahlawan, KFC and Li Hua Hotel); Jalan Old Oya; Jalan RTM; Taman Swan City; and Jalan Unggas (including shops) including surrounding areas.

SWB said its contractor would try to complete the work as quickly as possible.