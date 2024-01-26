PM Anwar congratulates Wan Junaidi on appointment as Sarawak Governor

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on the latter’s appointment as the 8th Governor of Sarawak.

In a Facebook post, Anwar also expressed hope that the experience of the former Senate president and Santubong MP would benefit the people of Sarawak.

“I attended the presentation ceremony of the instrument of appointment of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, which was graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara today.

“I would like to congratulate Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for his appointment and may his service and his extensive experience be appreciated and benefitted by the people, especially the Sarawakians,” he said.

Wan Junaidi, 77, was appointed the Sarawak Governor by Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for four years, effective Jan 26, 2024, until Jan 26, 2028.

Wan Junaidi replaces Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who held the post for ten years from March 1, 2014. – Bernama