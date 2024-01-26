PM Anwar provides assurance to preserve welfare of minorities in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim provided assurances that the welfare of minority races in the country, including the Siamese, whether regarding their religion or language, will be preserved.

He announced the matter when receiving a courtesy call from the Malaysian Siamese Buddhist Monk Association at his office in Putrajaya today.

“In fact, Siamese language classes managed by Siamese Wats (temples) will be assisted with even better administration,” he shared on social media channels today. – Bernama