PM Anwar provides assurance to preserve welfare of minorities in Malaysia

Anwar (centre) in a photo call with The Malaysian Siamese Buddhist Monk Organisation members during a courtesy call today. – Photo by Prime Minister’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim provided assurances that the welfare of minority races in the country, including the Siamese, whether regarding their religion or language, will be preserved.

He announced the matter when receiving a courtesy call from the Malaysian Siamese Buddhist Monk Association at his office in Putrajaya today.

“In fact, Siamese language classes managed by Siamese Wats (temples) will be assisted with even better administration,” he shared on social media channels today. – Bernama

