Rabies kills three in Sarawak, none of victims sought immediate treatment or vaccination

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawak has recorded three deaths caused by human rabies this year.

In a statement, State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck pointed out none of the victims sought immediate treatment or anti-rabies vaccinations at any healthcare facility after being bitten or scratched by animals.

The first case involved a 39-year-old woman from Kuching, who died on Jan 9, 2024.

Although she was bitten by a stray dog in her housing area last month, she did not seek treatment until Jan 8 after she began slurring her words, was physically weak, and had mobility issues two days prior.

The second patient was a 61-year-old man from Sebauh, Bintulu, who was scratched by his pet dog and cat last year, but did not receive treatment until he felt weakness and had trouble swallowing liquids on Jan 5.

His pets were known to roam freely with stray animals and none of them were vaccinated against rabies.

He passed away on Jan 12.

The third fatality was a 42-year-old man from Kuching who died on Jan 20.

He suffered from stomachaches, mobility issues, fever, was slurring his words, and had hydrophobia on Jan 11 and was referred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Jan 16.

The man had over 10 cats that mingled freely with strays.

In October last year, he was bitten and scratched on the right elbow by his pet cat but did not seek treatment.

“With the latest cases, the total number of reported rabies cases in humans in Sarawak since the outbreak in July 2017 has reached 78, resulting in 71 deaths.

“Among these, 38 cases were due to pet dogs interacting with wild animals, 20 cases were caused by stray dogs, five cases were from pet cats interacting with wild animals, one case was caused by a stray cat, and 14 cases still remain unidentifiable,” said Dr Ooi.

The Health Department reminded the public that humans can get rabies through infected animals and advised seeking treatment at the nearest healthcare facility if bitten or scratched by dogs or cats.

It pointed out rabies in humans can be prevented with anti-rabies vaccinations and Rabies Immunoglobulin (as assessed by a medical practitioner) even if exposed to animals infected with rabies.

The department recommended immediately washing a bitten or scratched body part or mucous membrane exposed to animal saliva (such as having a wound on the skin being licked by an animal) under running water with soap for at least 15 minutes and to seek treatment at a Post Bite Clinic; ensuring that the complete anti-rabies vaccine is received as scheduled by the healthcare practitioner; ensuring all pet dogs and cats receive complete anti-rabies vaccination every year; not allowing pet dogs and cats to roam without supervision; avoid handling any wild animals, including stray dogs and cats, whether alive or dead.

“The mortality rate of rabies is extremely high, but the disease can be prevented if bite or scratch wounds are properly cleaned and complete anti-rabies vaccination is administered promptly after the incident.

“Seek immediate treatment at any healthcare facility after being bitten or scratched, including by one’s own pet dogs and cats. Anti-rabies vaccines are available at 190 Post Bite Clinics in public health facilities and 29 private facilities throughout the state of Sarawak”, Dr Ooi added.

He said the department will continue to enhance efforts to address the rabies epidemic among humans to prevent further transmission.

“Nevertheless, these efforts require coordinated collaboration from all involved parties, including the public, to ensure that preventive measures and control of the rabies virus are implemented effectively,” he added.