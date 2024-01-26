Serembu rep: Newly appointed TYT Wan Junaidi possesses exemplary qualities to lead

KUCHING (Jan 26): Newly appointed Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar possesses exemplary qualities and abilities to lead the people of Sarawak, says Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

Miro, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Youth chief, went on to wish Wan Junaidi the best in his new role.

“Warmest congratulations on the appointment of Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as governor of Sarawak.

“With his extensive experience and extremely humble demeanour, I believe that he would lead the people of Sarawak with the highest spirit of tolerance, adaptability, and, of course, ‘Sarawak First’ spirit,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Miro called upon the community to come together in prayer for Wan Junaidi’s successful tenure.

“All the best to him and let us all pray that he will fulfil his duty to the utmost best,” he added.

Tun Dr Wan Junaidi today assumed the role of Head of State following the departure of the 7th Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, ahead of the expiration of his term.