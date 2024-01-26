Sister expresses gratitude to S’wak govt for acknowledging Michael Riman’s sacrifice

KUCHING (Jan 26): Gedik Bugat expresses her gratitude to the Sarawak government for erecting a granite monument in the memory of her late brother, Major Michael Riman Bugat, who fought against the communists in Sarawak and in Gopeng, Perak.

When met at a ceremony in honour of the late Major Michael Riman at the Sarawak Heroes Memorial at Jalan Taman Budaya here today, Gedik acknowledged her late brother as a loving, family man.

She said Riman was a kind, loving soul who made sure that all siblings and family members would attend gatherings at his home.

“Being one of ten siblings, Riman was very kind to us and to his nieces and nephews. He loved and treated us all the same,” said Gedik who was close to her brother, through thick and thin.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all for the honour of this new tombstone. Our family is ever grateful for that,” she added.

Recalling Riman’s admission to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), she disclosed that her brother had initially felt unwell – like having a fever.

“Unfortunately, he passed away before the doctors could manage to attend to him on that very morning (Aug 7) when he was admitted to SGH,” she said.

Born on March 8, 1952 in Spaoh, Betong; Riman served with the Malaysian Army from 1973 to 1991, including in the Royal Ranger Regiment.

He was bestowed the Pingat Gagah Berani – Malaysia’s second highest gallantry award – by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhumj Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al-Muadzam Shah on June 6, 1984, for his courage during a battle with the communists in Perak and Sarawak.

He was buried at the Heroes’ Grave alongside other notable ‘Bujang Berani’ such as the late Temenggong Datuk Kanang Langkau and Kumpang anak Tinggi.

The construction of the new tombstone took place Jan 24, preceded by a prayer and miring ceremony.