S’wak Transport Minister: More road accidents in state in 2023 compared to 2022

MIRI (Jan 26): Sarawak recorded an increase of 9.8 per cent or 1,911 cases in road accidents last year compared to the previous year.

​

Quoting statistics from the police, Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said 21,418 road accident cases were recorded in 2023 compared to 19,507 cases in 2022.

“For fatal accident cases, there’s an increase of 9.9 per cent or 34 cases with a total of 378 cases recorded in 2023 compared to 344 cases in 2022.

“Severe accidents show a decrease of 19.4 per cent or 36 cases out of 150 cases recorded in 2023 compared to 186 cases in 2022.

“For minor accidents, there was an increase of 6.2 per cent or 19 cases out of 327 cases recorded in 2023 compared to 308 cases in 2022. Meanwhile, for accidents resulting in damage, there was an increase of 10.1 per cent or 1,894 cases out of 20,563 cases recorded in 2023 compared to 18,669 cases in 2022,” he said.

He told this to reporters after launching the Sarawak State Road Safety Awareness Campaign 2024 at Petronas Permyjaya petrol station, Jalan Pujut 7 here today.

Looking at the increase in the number of road accident cases in Sarawak last year, Lee said his ministry would continue to focus on the matter by holding traffic awareness campaigns, to ensure alertness among road users.

“We hold a campaign like this every year because we want to instil a road safety culture among road users.

“The problem is some road users when they see no officers and policemen or JPJ (Road Transport Department) personnel on the road, they don’t follow the rules.

“They only wear seat belts, helmets, or don’t use mobile phones when they see the police or JPJ officers. So here we want to remind road users to change this mindset. They should understand that these safety regulations are for their own safety,” he said.

Lee added that his ministry was also running a programme in every part of Sarawak called ABC (Awareness Behaviour Change) which is an awareness programme for users about the importance of obeying road safety regulations.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year celebration next month, Lee advised road users to drive carefully when driving back to their hometown.

“Check your vehicle before starting a long journey to make sure everything is in good condition.

“If travelling long distances, stop every two or three hours because according to research, accidents happen when we feel tired and our concentration drops. In addition, make sure there is a spare driver to avoid the fatigue of driving long distances without stopping.

“Finally, Happy Chinese New Year, hopefully this year of the dragon will give us all good luck, bring more progress and development to Sarawak, the community will continue to progress, live in unity and harmony,” he said.

The State Level Road Safety Awareness Campaign 2024 was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, Sarawak Road Safety Council, Miri Resident’s Office and Petronas.

