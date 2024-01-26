Wan Junaidi appointed 8th Sarawak Head of State effective today, conferred title ‘Tun’

KUCHING (Jan 26): Former Dewan Negara president Tun Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been appointed the eighth Sarawak Head of State effective today, Bernama reported.

He received his instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during a ceremony at Balairung Kecil, Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also present.

The national news agency also reported that the newly-appointed Yang Dipertua Negeri has been conferred the title ‘Tun’ by Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The 77-year-old’s was appointed according to Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for four years until Jan 26, 2028.

