Wan Junaidi’s appointment as Head of State hailed as appropriate

SIBU (Jan 26): Tun Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s appointment as Head of State is a testament to his extensive experience and leadership qualities.

The incoming eighth Governor of Sarawak has served in the government, both at state and federal levels.

“That experience will give him a very balanced perspective of how federal and state matters should be handled.

“As Head of State, his counsel can be sought by the state government as Sarawak continues to seek the return of more autonomy from Putrajaya.

“In that regard, Wan Junaidi will execute the duties of his new office beyond that of a mere figurehead,” said educationist Datuk Felician Teo.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said throughout his political career, Wan Junaidi has demonstrated dedication, integrity, and a strong commitment to public service.

“Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s appointment as the Governor of Sarawak is a testament to his extensive experience and leadership qualities.

“His background in various ministerial roles, including Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Minister of Home Affairs, and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, showcases his versatility and capability to handle diverse responsibilities.

“Additionally, his understanding of Sarawak’s socio-political landscape and his advocacy for sustainable development make him a suitable choice for the role of Governor,” he said.

Overall, Wan Junaidi’s appointment reflects the trust placed in him by the authorities and his proven track record as a capable and respected politician, added Izkandar.

Local youth activist, Abdul Taib Rosli, described Wan Junaidi’s appointment as the Head of State as most appropriate, given his extensive experience in politics and law.

“Equipped with a background as a former police officer, and political involvement since 1990, he is seen as a leader who is very suitable to assume the role of TYT Sarawak.

“We can also see Tun Dr Wan Junaidi as a firm person when he was the Dewan Negara president, where he wanted the reintroduction of the Parliamentary Services Act, amending the Houses of Parliament (Privilege and Powers) Act 1952.”

Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) permanent chairman Munan Laja briefly said Wan Junaidi’s appointment should be respected by all, and “let’s not dwell on it”.

Sarawak State Veterans Armed Forces Association (PVATM) president Jimbau Galau expressed confidence that Tun Wan Junaidi’s experience will lead Sarawak to move further ahead.

“I hope that this new thrust will bring lasting success and progress to the state and the people it represents.”

Wan Junaidi has been appointed the 8th Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak, with the appointment taking effect immediately.

He received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony at Balairung Kecil, Istana Negara earlier today.