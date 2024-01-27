Abg Jo among 14 recipients of Jasamu Dihargai Award at Saberkas Golden Jubilee

KUCHING (Jan 27): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was one of 14 individuals honoured with the Jasamu Dihargai Award at the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation’s (Saberkas) Golden Jubilee Celebration dinner on Friday.

A media kit issued for the event said Abang Johari, who was formerly president of Saberkas from 2009-2019, played a key role in youth development through various programmes based on leadership, education, sports and culture, agriculture and business.

“The amendment of the Saberkas constitution (in 2012) also witnessed many young leaders aged 45 and below who have joined the ranks of leadership at the state, branch and unit levels and this itself is synonymous with the objective of establishing Saberkas.

“The empowerment of the Bubur Lambuk Roadshow programme; planning of the Saberkas Agricultural Training Centre; and introduction of the Saberkas Sports Carnival has become a great phenomenon among Saberkas members.

“The Premier also strongly encourages Saberkas members to get involved in the field of skills and vocational and training in producing youths who are more capable and competitive,” according to the media kit explaining the award.

Others honoured included Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who was Saberkas deputy president from 2006-2009; and Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who was Saberkas deputy president from 2013-2017.

The awards were presented by current Saberkas president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister.

About 450 people from 78 Saberkas branches attended the dinner.

The dinner also saw Abang Johari launch the Saberkas Golden Jubilee Celebration Compilation Book.

He also announced a government grant of RM500,000 to Saberkas in conjunction with the organisation’s 50th anniversary and to carry out the programmes that will be held.

Also present were Saberkas deputy president Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, secretary-general Safiee Ahmad and state deputy ministers.