Agong: ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour highlighted true sense of nobility

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Last year’s ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour led Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to reflect on the fact that personal nobility is not measured by wealth, monetary value, position or status.

In His Majesty’s Royal Address at the State Banquet held in a hotel here tonight in conjunction with the completion of the reign of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah said personal nobility is measured by a moderate life yet filled with sincerity to live in a society that is strong and united.

“The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour also serves as a lesson for me, and I hope all leaders in the country will always approach the people with sincerity, building bridges of unity that transcend all forms of differences and obstacles,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

Also gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Cabinet Ministers were also present.

Al-Sultan Abdullah completes his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30. – Bernama