Agong moved to tears, expresses gratitude to the people

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was moved to tears as His Majesty spoke at the State Banquet ceremony in conjunction with the completion of his reign, tonight.

Al-Sultan Abdullah in his Royal Address humbly expressed his gratitude to all Malaysians who accepted His Majesty and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s roles as King and Queen.

“Naturally, everything that begins must end and every meeting must have a parting. Therefore, the time has come for me and Raja Permaisuri Agong to step down.

“I will leave for Pahang with mixed feelings of sadness, happiness and gratitude because I have carried out this trust to the best of my ability; and the sincerity of my heart.

“The question of whether I was successful or not is not for me to evaluate. Let history judge,” His Majesty said at the ceremony.

In his final message, Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on Malaysians to uphold unity and the spirit of living as a community wholeheartedly.

“I would be deeply saddened if the unity that has been forged were to crumble again due to our weaknesses and negligence.

“With a sense of humility and gratitude, I express my thanks to Allah SWT for all the blessings, well-being, and glory that He has bestowed on this servant of Yours,” His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also hoped that Malaysians would continue to show unwavering loyalty to the new King and Queen.

Tunku Azizah’s emotional moment was also captured as Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed His Majesty’s special appreciation for the Queen.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he truly appreciated Tunku Azizah for always being by his side during visits to all corners of the country to meet the people.

“To my beloved Raja Permaisuri Agong, I am truly fortunate to have won your heart 38 years ago, and I am grateful and proud that you have also captured the hearts of Malaysians over the past five years.

“Like Khadijah, who devoted her entire life to supporting the struggle of the Prophet (Muhammad), so too have you, my dear, tirelessly provided encouragement and inspiration for me to fulfill this heavy responsibility,” said His Majesty.

The State Banquet was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. – Bernama