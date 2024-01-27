Al-Sultan Abdullah: Institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must be preserved, protected

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said today that the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must continue to be preserved and protected.

His Majesty said that should the institution deviate from its function, the government would become weak and the country would be in a mess.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was the last bastion that would ensure people’s wellbeing and the country’s sovereignty.

“So protect the institution to the best of your ability. Preserve its dignity and never besmirch it with lies and deceit,” he said at the State Banquet held in conjunction with the completion of his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, here tonight.

Also gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Cabinet Ministers were also present.

Al-Sultan Abdullah completes his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30. – Bernama