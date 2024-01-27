Anwar: Moral responsibility for politicians, pensioners to choose only one pension

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said politicians or government employees who receive several pensions should fulfil their moral responsibility by choosing just one pension scheme.

He said this is because there are former ministers, menteri besar and government officers who are entitled to three to four pensions.

“It’s just that from the moral aspect, those earning minister’s or menteri besar’s salaries, or civil servants who get three or four pensions, could perhaps look at the situation, fulfil their moral responsibility by forgoing the other pensions and just choose one, it’s up to them,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating Zoo Negara’s 60th Anniversary celebration at Dataran Dato’ Ismail Hutson here today.

He was commenting on a statement by the Council of Former Elected Representatives (Mubarak), which believes that the monthly payment given to former elected representatives be continued since the payment is the government’s contribution to those who had been elected representatives, or called gratuity.

Mubarak also urged that the civil servant pension scheme be continued.

Anwar said any measures or proposals to abolish the pension scheme for elected representatives and ministers would require amendments to the Constitution.

“The Federal Constitution does not allow us to change anything that has previously been agreed upon. What we want to start is a new rule that can come into force for new positions.

“This includes political positions, that’s the proposal we will present to the Cabinet and in Parliament because it involves several amendments. So, we cannot just terminate what is existing because it is tied to the agreement in the law and also guaranteed under the Constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s decision on Friday (Jan 26), Anwar said although was not fully in favour of the Palestinians, there was, however, a clear stance from the ICJ regarding the conflict.

“At least there is a clear stance of the ICJ condemning the attacks and urging for them to be stopped and humanitarian aid to be expedited,” he said.

The ICJ on Friday ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but did not order a ceasefire.

He said Malaysia has also been firm in its stance in condemning the attacks and will continue to monitor and provide the necessary support as stated by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan during the United Nations Security Council Open Debate. – Bernama