Be proud to call yourselves ‘Anak Sarawak’, Ting to all Sarawakians

MIRI (Jan 27): Sarawakians should be proud to call themselves ‘Anak Sarawak’ because of the state’s many unique qualities, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He cited Sarawak’s peace and harmonious society comprised of various races, ethnic groups and religions as well as the stable government which introduced many good policies resulting in high income revenue.

“Our children will soon have free tertiary education in two years’ time and many other benefits — this shows Sarawak is a good place to live in,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Chinese Association Chinese New Year banquet dinner here on Friday.

On the state government’s work towards restoring Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, Ting said it would take time and support from the people to achieve it.

“While we are doing our utmost best and responsibility, the people should continue to be supportive. Festive seasons like Chinese New Year are the best way for us to embrace the spirit of kindness and unity no matter what your race or religion are. What’s important is the respect and being kind to one another,” he said.

Meanwhile, the association’s president Ting Pang Soon said the dinner was the epitome of Sarawak’s racial harmony, as there were representatives of over 20 associations from various backgrounds attending.

Among them were Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak; Sarawak Kayan Association, Sarawak Berawan Association; Sarawak Bisaya Association; Sarawak Lakiput Association; Rurum Lun Bawang Sarawak; Sarawak Penan Tipun Development Association; Rurum Kelabit Sarawak and Persatuan Masyarakat Saban Miri Sarawak.

Also present were the Federation of Orang Ulu Sarawak Malaysia, Miri Indian Association, Sikh Association Miri, Dayak Association Miri, Persatuan Melayu Miri, Miri Kedayan Association, Melanau Association Miri, Dayak Bidayuh National Association Miri Branch, Persatuan Jatti Miriek Miri and Miri Punjabi Association.

“Being able to have everyone of different backgrounds in one place celebrating a festive season is precious and beneficial to a nation’s development,” he added.

Also present at the dinner were Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, the association’s permanent honorary advisor Datuk James Ling Suk Kiong, who is also the event’s special guest, and organising chairman Siew Teck Hui.