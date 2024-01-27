DAP man calls for review on traffic bollards placement at Jln Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce

KUCHING (Jan 27): Michael Kong, special assistant to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, calls for a review on the recently-installed traffic safety bollards at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

In a statement issued yesterday, Kong said the five flexible traffic safety bollards were ‘abruptly’ installed in the middle of the road, at a traffic intersection near commercial premises here.

This, he said, has raised serious concerns regarding road safety.

“While safety measures are crucial, it is equally important for the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive and well-thought-out planning process before implementing changes to road infrastructure.

“Hasty decisions, as witnessed in this instance, can lead to unintended consequences and compromise the safety of road users,” said Kong, citing a recent incident where a road user sustained injuries due to the installation of the bollards.

The incident, he added, underscored the urgency of revisiting and revising the decision to install these bollards.

“The placement of these flexible traffic bollards in the middle of the road can pose a significant hazard, especially for motorcyclists who may not anticipate such obstacles on a straight road.

“I strongly urge the authorities to go back to the drawing board, ensuring that any road safety measures are implemented through a thoroughly considered plan that prioritizes the well-being of all road users.

The community relies on the authorities to create safe and efficient traffic management systems, to which such systems must be developed with the highest regard for public safety, Kong asserted.