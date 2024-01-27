DAP’s Dr Yii now pol-sec to Human Resource Minister

KUCHING (Jan 27): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii is now political secretary to Human Resource Minister Steven Sim.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) elected representative took an oath to assume the office before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a ceremony which place in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Dr Yii said: “I was given the opportunity to take an oath before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the political secretary to the Minister of Human Resource YB Steven Sim Chee Keong.”

He added he was humbled by the trust and opportunity given by the minister and also DAP to be involved in governance and to add value to the ministry, and pledged to work closely to carry out the vision of the prime minister and Sim to ensure better management and development of the nation’s human resources by ensuring their welfare is better taken care of.

“I will ensure the workforce in the country is given the right platform to upskill or reskill in order to increase their productivity and marketability.

“I will not take this opportunity lightly and will play my part to rebuild our beloved nation. Thank you again YB Minister,” Dr Yii said.