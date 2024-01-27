DBKK to create better KK city – Mayor

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) urged Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah to work hand in hand with all quarters to resolve livelihood issues.

LDP deputy president Datuk Yong Wui Chung and secretary-general Datuk Chin Su Ying, along with vice presidents David Ong and Sim Fui, chief publicity officer Simon Chin, Central Women Movement leader Glenna Wong, Central Youth Movement acting leader Loong Kok Seng, Central New-Gen Movement leader Nicholas Ban and Central Complaints Bureau chief cum Supreme Council member Chin Vun Pheaw paid a courtesy call on Dr Sabin and congratulated him on being appointed the seventh Mayor of Kota Kinabalu on January 2.

The party also discussed livelihood issues with Dr Sabin and Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) officers from various departments, including complaints and recommendations on parking and traffic congestion problems at Lintas Plaza.

Dr Sabin said he would delegate officers to inspect the problem and study the proposals made by LDP to ease the congestion in Lintas Plaza.

The party also suggested the need to beautify the city to leave a good impression on tourists who are visiting Kota Kinabalu.

Other matters discussed in the meeting include digital parking system, garbage collection, traffic congestion in Inanam and tax imposed on seats in hair salons.

On the other hand, Dr Sabin said he would take into consideration the proposals raised by LDP.

He said DBKK would improve its efficiency in addressing livelihood issues for the wellbeing of the people and to create a better Kota Kinabalu city.