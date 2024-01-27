Don’t occupy parking spaces for PwD, abled public reminded

MIRI (Jan 27): Members of the public are urged to prioritise the needs of persons with disabilities (PwD) by refraining from misusing designated parking spaces for the disabled.

Chairman of Miri Ability Services Association (Masa), Boon Foo Ping, issued this reminder following incidents which he had encountered.

“The PwD parking spaces are for wheelchair users and senior citizens whose mobility is restricted. The parking spaces are usually more spacious to allow better movement from and for entry to vehicles.

“With that said, we would also like to urge the Miri City Council (MCC) to prepare more parking spaces for PwD to provide them convenience and equality,” said Boon during a food aid distribution at Masa centre at Jalan Miri-Bintulu, organised by Lions Club of Batu Niah recently.

The Lions Club of Batu Niah donated 15 packets of rice and some dry food items.

On a separate matter, Boon said Masa has now relocated from Senadin to the current location since April last year.

“Most of our members are individuals with different disabilities such as the deaf, mute and immobile. We are grateful that the public have been very supportive of our association in various ways,” he added.

Boon further revealed that thanks to the support and generosity from the public, they were able to raise sufficient funds to organise a Chinese New Year Care & Love Food Aid Programme 2024, where it distributed aid to targeted beneficiaries of different races and religions, who were mostly physically disabled and deaf.