Elevate the art of silat, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING (Jan 27): Silat, a cultural heritage of the Malays passed down through generations, must be upholded, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the traditional martial art could be developed internationally as it is not only a cultural or self-defense art but could also be evolved as a form of sport.

“If muay thai from Thailand can flourish and become an international sporting event, it is not impossible for silat to find a place on the world stage,” he said when officiating at the Al-Qamar Marapati Silat court by the Persatuan Silat Sendeng Sarawak (PSSS) here today.

In this regard, Fadillah called on all silat organisations in Sarawak to unite in diversity instead of being competitors against each other.

Silat, he added, can also serve as a means to strengthen the bonds of kinship among Malays.

Also present at the event was the patron of PSSS, Datu Dr Sanib Said.