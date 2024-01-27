Foochow urged to help develop Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): The Federation of Foochow Associations of Sabah and Labuan, which now has 11 member associations, is urged to collaborate in supporting the government’s efforts to advance the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor pointed out that the Foochow community has contributed significantly to the economic development of Sabah through trade and business.

Therefore, he hopes that the Foochow community will continue to strive for excellence in various fields, especially in assisting with the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to see the Federation of Foochow Associations of Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan do even more and continue to support the state government’s efforts to revive the state’s economy, including the success of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan,” he said.

Hajiji said this in his speech at the Chinese New Year 2024 Celebration Dinner and the swearing-in ceremony of the Leadership Committee Members (2023-2025) of Federation of Foochow Associations in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan on Friday.

According to Hajiji, the federation is among the largest Chinese community organizations in Sabah, bringing together various strengths to further strengthen unity, especially among its members, and jointly bring about development and change not only to the Chinese community but to the people of Sabah as a whole.

He added that the State Government always provides support to all associations regardless of ethnicity and religion, to cooperate with the government in developing the people and the state.

“This is evident in the Sabah Budget for 2024, where the State Government allocates a total of RM56.75 million for the development of non-Islamic religious bodies, mission schools, national-type schools and private schools,” he said, adding that the State Government consistently advocates justice and equality in all aspects and always assists its people regardless of ethnicity and religion.

“The spirit of unity is the pillar of success for the Foochow community in various fields. Moreover, the Foochow are known for their resilience and intelligence in business, engaging in construction, real estate development, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, pharmacy and professional services,” he said.

According to him, almost every sector has been explored and ventured into by the Foochow community, thereby impacting the physical development and human capital progress in the state of Sabah.

“They have successfully produced renowned entrepreneurs and competent professionals. The diligence, success, and work culture practiced by the Foochow community should be emulated by other communities in this state,” he added.