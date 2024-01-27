Henry: Decision to absorb PSB members into PDP to be looked at after CNY

SIBU (Jan 27): The decision to absorb Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members into Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will be looked into after Chinese New Year, said PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep

“We will see what will happen after Chinese New Year. We will see how this festive season – the Year of the Dragon works for us.

“So, we are looking forward to good things,” he said when asked by reporters at the PDP Chinese New Year gathering at a local hotel here tonight.

Adding on, he explained that both parties are collaborating and working together as friends.

“If they (PSB) feel that GPS is a good and strong platform to work with, I think there is no harm.

“If they think PDP is a good platform, good friend to work with, there is no harm. Nobody can stop us.

“Any party willing to work together for the good of the people, for the good of the country – I think I don’t see any harm…we live together in harmony especially, when it comes to the festive season – we forget about political affiliation,” he said.

Asked if PDP grassroots members are forthcoming towards accepting PSB members into their fold, Henry said the direction is being explained to them.

“In PDP, having the supreme council, the highest body (in the party), when we (have) decided at the supreme council and also by the party, that is what we want to tell the grassroots support – we are moving towards that,” he said.