Homeless man from Sarikei seeks help to get MyKad, birth cert for employment

SIBU (Jan 27): A 46-year-old man is desperately seeking help from relevant government agencies to help him get his identification documents, including his birth certificate and MyKad.

Alias ​​Rawi has been living in the streets here since he arrived from Bintulu three days ago. Even though he managed to get a temporary job at a food stall in Jalan Awang Ramli Amit, it was insufficient for him to make ends meet.

“I have been relying on a monthly assistance of RM300 from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) over the past months,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Alias also said, because he did not have a birth certificate and MyKad, he only completed his education up to primary school level.

“It is also difficult for me to get a permanent job because no employer is willing to employ me,” he added.

According to Alias, he tried to apply for his MyKad, but the effort was in vain as the National Registration Department (JPN) required specific information from him for verification, which he was unable to provide.

The man said he also suffered from chronic gastric disease, but since he did not own a MyKad, he was unable to receive medical treatment at the government hospital.

“I just do not know who to approach to solve my predicament,” he expressed.

In addition, Alias stated that he was from Sarikei and had 12 siblings, in which he was unable to provide details on their whereabouts. He claimed that his siblings also did not have birth certificates and MyKad due to family problems that existed since their childhood.

“My siblings and I were separated when we were young because of our poverty, and I am currently trying to locate them,” he said.

Alias had been staying at the Bintulu Division National Welfare Foundation when he was in the region.