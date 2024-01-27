Julaihi: 84,000 residents of Asajaya, Sadong Jaya benefitting from water supply project

KUCHING (Jan 27): Some 84,000 people residing in Asajaya and Sadong Jaya districts are now benefitting from the completion of the Water Project Package 2A project costing RM180 million, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

He said the project, which was implemented using Sarawak’s own funds, comprised the construction of nine High Level Tanks in Tambirat, Moyan Laut, Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Semera and Sg Buloh; three Booster Pump Stations in Tambirat, Asajaya and Sg Buloh; and the installation of a new pipeline measuring 42.2km long.

“This project, which has been fully operational, has improved the water supply system in areas that often experience shortages of water supply and low water pressure at peak hours in the areas around Asajaya and Sadong Jaya districts.

“The water source is channelled from the Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant in Kuching,” he said in a Facebook post following his visit to the project site on Friday, where Sarawak Rural Water Supply director Awang Mohd Fadillah Awang Reduan was present to brief him on the project.

Julaihi said the project’s implementation was proof of the Sarawak government’s commitment to supplying treated and clean water to all areas in the state, particularly rural areas.

“This effort is still being implemented continuously until full coverage of water supply can be achieved,” he said.