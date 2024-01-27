King has absolute power to call off Taib’s tenure as TYT, says DPM Fadillah

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the absolute power to end Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s tenure as Sarawak governor, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this when asked about Taib ending his tenure about a month early, as his term as Yang di-Pertua Negeri was supposed to end on Feb 28, and Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s appointment as the 8th Sarawak governor.

“I don’t want to comment much on that as that is up to the jurisdiction of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. I don’t want to comment on that.

“This is up to the absolute power of the King,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Al-Qamar Marapati Court of the Pertubuhan Seni Silat Sendeng Sarawak here today.

