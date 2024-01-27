MCCCI to meet with HRDC in March to discuss benefits of HRDF training programmes

MIRI (Jan 27): The Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) will be meeting with the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC) on March 26 to have an in-depth discussion on how local companies can benefit from training programmes implemented by the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF).

MCCCI’s second vice chairman Ling Kie King in a statement on Friday said local companies have been contributing HRDF taxes but may not necessarily know the benefits they can get to improve their companies and employees.

“Therefore, the meeting with HRDC will allow us to better understand reimbursing training programmes by HRDF. The programmes are said to assist companies in enhancing employee skills, improve team efficiency and productivity and boost businesses’ development,” he said in an initial meeting with HRDC representatives recently.

Ling headed the meeting with HRDC representatives Harrison Bangka and Gan Hong Seng and the meeting was attended by MCCCI committee members at the chamber’s office.

The meeting in March will focus on efforts to promote talent development for employees in companies and representatives of local businesses and enterprises in Miri are welcome to attend.