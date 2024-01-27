Mild quake felt in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (Jan 27): Residents in this district felt tremors caused by a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale that occurred in the waters of eastern Sabah at 2.11pm on Saturday.

Teacher Noor Faradzilla Iswana Ommar, 30, reported experiencing tremors for about a minute while she was at her home on the fourth floor of a quarters in the town centre here.

“At that moment, I was rocking the cradle to put my child to sleep and suddenly I felt tremors. Initially, I thought it was the cradle, but it turned out to be actual tremors, making me feel dizzy,” she shared when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

In the same quarters, police volunteer Bibi Sharmiezza Mohd Rafi Khan, 31, also felt weak tremors while doing household chores.

“The tremors were noticeable, and I even felt dizzy after finishing my chores,” said Bibi, who resides on the first floor of the affected quarters.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Sumsoa Rashid said the department has not received any emergency calls related to tremors resulting from the earthquake so far.

Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement said that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometres, positioned at coordinates 6.2 degrees north and 118.4 degrees east. It occurred approximately 57 kilometres northeast of Sandakan.

Meanwhile in Sandakan, the residents who were interviewed did not feel any tremors related to the earthquake.

Lahad Datu and Sandakan are districts on the east coast of Sabah situated approximately 168 kilometres apart from each other. – Bernama