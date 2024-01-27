Mindef initiates six devt projects on Sabah west coast, Labuan

LABUAN (Jan 27): The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is carrying out six development projects in military camps situated along the west coast of Sabah and Labuan.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the projects are aimed at enhancing the welfare of armed forces personnel and creating a conducive environment.

He said the five construction projects in Sabah are the Camp 5 Brigade and Camp 19 Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) in Kota Belud; 1,036 units of various classes of Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base in Kota Kinabalu; 633 units of RKAT at Camp Paradise Kota Belud, Sabah for 5 Brigade and 19 RAMD; additional buildings for Wisma Laskar at the Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) Kota Kinabalu base (PTKK); and 513 units of RKAT of various classes at Camp Lok Kawi.

The other project involved 123 units of various classes of RKAT at the Membedai Air Force base camp here.

This project, which began in January 2022 is scheduled for completion in March 2025.

Adly is on a five-day working visit to several military camps in Sabah, including Semporna, Sepanggar, Lok Kawi, and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“The purpose of this visit is to receive briefings on the development projects and assess the readiness and efficiency of military assets and personnel,” he told reporters after visiting the Labuan RMAF base in Membedai here on Saturday.

During the visit, he inspected the ongoing upgrading works at the Aerodrome in Kota Kinabalu Air Station and assessed the infrastructure on Layang-Layang Island, as well as the Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) in Sepanggar Naval Base.

Meanwhile, Adly said Labuan has been equipped with the advanced Lockheed Martin TPS-77 long-range surveillance radar since last December, replacing the decommissioned Alenia radar.

He said the new radar, at the RMAF Bukit Kubong here, will enhance the country’s defence assets significantly, adding that Mindef would continue to upgrade existing assets and introduce new technology to meet the evolving demands of the country’s defence. – Bernama