Minos: Kota Samarahan to have new RM100 mln boulevard-style road

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 27): A road beautification project spanning one mile and costing over RM100 million will be developed this year to benefit residents here, said Dato Peter Minos.

The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman said that the boulevard-style road will be adorned with trees and flowers, besides incorporating local cultural features.

“This will be managed by MPKS under the sponsorship of funds from the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA).

“It is part of the coastal and Greater Samarahan projects, a brainchild of our Sarawak Premier,” he said when met after launching Ibraco Berhad’s Arden City development, here yesterday.

The boulevard project is located not far from MPKS and was approved by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari three weeks ago, he said, adding it will be tendered out this year.

Meanwhile, on the periodic cutting of grass in Samarahan areas, Minos informed that this was due to MPKS implementing some changes about three months ago.

“We have just appointed a new contractor to cut the grass in Kota Samarahan areas, but there are some technical errors in the new contract.

“However, we will resolve this matter next month as we have received several complaints from the public,” he said.