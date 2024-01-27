Miri’s Car Free Day to be held monthly, says deputy mayor

MIRI (Jan 27): The Car Free Day will be conducted on a monthly basis starting January this year, says Miri deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad.

This, he said, is to allow the public to rediscover the joy of walking, cycling and exploring the city as an advocacy call towards a sustainable living.

“Miri Car Free Day will not just be a one-time event, but it will be a monthly celebration for us to come together as a community and to practise sustainable living,” he said at the launching of the event at Wireless Walk here today.

“Starting this month and every month thereafter, we will temporarily close our streets to traffic in order to create pedestrian-friendly spaces for everyone to enjoy,” he added.

Adding on, he said the Car Free Day will be made even more exciting next time around as the city council (MCC) has opened its invitation to all agencies, organisations and community groups for collaborations through communal activities, environmental campaigns and talents showcase.

“The council’s vision for Miri Car Free Day is not just about having a day with less traffic congestion, but also towards forging a sense of unity, well-being and environmental consciousness.

“Imagine all these possibilities where there will be community markets, performances of cultural displays and fitness activities, among others – all in a car-free environment that focuses on the people and our shared spaces,” he explained.

“Let’s work together to make the Car Free Day a success, an initiative that symbolises MCC’s commitment towards creating a cleaner, healthier and sustainable environment for the Mirians,” he said.