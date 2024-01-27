Penguang: Marudi Bridge at 66.17 pct completion, open to public this year

MARUDI (Jan 27): Construction of Marudi Bridge is ahead of schedule, with completion currently standing at 66.17 per cent, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

He informed this during a dialogue session with the local community on Friday at the Kampung Narum multipurpose hall here.

“I’m hopeful that the bridge will reach full completion and be opened to the public this year, ahead of next year’s edition of the Baram Regatta,” he said.

Marudi Bridge is a RM116.5 million project involving the construction of a 650 metre-long two-lane single carriageway.

The state government had terminated the services of the previous contractor, with a new company taking over in October 2022 and assuring that it would complete the project ahead of the 24-month contract period.

Touching on Marudi Hospital Visitors Board, Penguang believed that those appointed to the board ought to come from Gabungan Parti Sarawak component parties.

“Many of the new appointees do not reside in Marudi and do not fully know the situation faced by health clinics and the health department here,” he said, adding the appointments were made by the previous health minister.

At the dialogue session, Penguang presented allocations totalling RM130,000 to 13 associations, clubs and village security and development committees.

Among those present were Marudi district officer Rose Edward Tarang, Pemanca Jamel Sabel, Pemanca Wong Kiong Ching, and Marudi district council chairman Edward Mendai.