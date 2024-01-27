Premier: State govt supports efforts to provide platforms to S’wak businesses

KUCHING (Jan 27): Any efforts to provide a platform for local Sarawak traders to introduce their brands and goods at the national level will receive support from the state government, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He assured that the state government would welcome with open arms any collaboration from corporations that are keen in setting up platforms for local businesses.

“Well done to the organisers because this carnival not only brings entertainment suitable for the whole family, it also provides a platform for traders to introduce their brands and goods to visitors and viewers at the national level.

“Therefore, the state government welcomes the organisation of various interesting activities and special sales at reasonable prices available during this carnival,” he said during the launch of Jom Heboh Carnival at the Sarawak Stadium here tonight.

His text of speech was read by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Adding on, Abang Johari said organising carnivals like Jom Heboh would enable Malaysians to cultivate the spirit of togetherness, adding that such a move was also in line with the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (togetherness) – an agenda that was also mooted by the federal government.

“One of the reasons why the Jom Heboh Carnival is so popular and accepted by the local community is because it prioritises the concept of togetherness and inclusion that is synonymous with our state.

“This concept has been ingrained with Sarawakians for a long time. It is expressed through the nature of togetherness, inclusiveness in celebrating the diversity of ethnicity, religion, and race along with the phrase ‘Segulai Sejalai’,” he said.

On that note, Abang Johari hoped that all 132 stalls and traders involved in the carnival would use this opportunity to generate more income for themselves.

He also hoped that Media Prima, especially TV3, would continue to give support and exposure to the local traders to promote their businesses at the national level.

“Through this carnival, many local traders from all over the state of Sarawak can participate and can generate their income.

“We would also like to thank the organisers who are willing to give local traders the opportunity to expand their products at this carnival. I really hope that TV3 will give exposure to local traders throughout the organisation of this great carnival.

“The Sarawak state government always welcomes the organisation of community-based programs and events because they bring various benefits including contributing to the economy and tourism in the state.

“Thus, the state government through the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts supports the organisation of the carnival in Sarawak as a result of the collaboration between Media Prima Omnia and the ministry,” he said.