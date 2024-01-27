Premier: Wan Junaidi’s vast experience a boon to perform duty effectively as Head of State

KUCHING (Jan 27): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg believes that the vast experience of Tun Wan Junadi Tuanku Jaafar in public office would enable the latter to effectively perform his duties as the state’s eight Head of State.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to appoint the new Head of State for us, in the person of Tun Wan Junaidi.

“Definitely his vast experience will enable him to contribute his service to us in Sarawak. He has experience in both federal and state (levels). Therefore, we congratulate him for his appointment,” Abang Johari told reporters after officiating at an event on Friday night.

On Friday, Wan Junaidi had received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony at Balairung Kecil, Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

At the ceremony, Wan Junaidi was also conferred the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award which carries the title of Tun.

Wan Junaidi, 77, was appointed the Head of State or Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak by Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for four years, effective Jan 26, 2024, until Jan 26, 2028.

He replaces Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud who held the post for three terms from March 1, 2014 until January 25 this year.

Wan Junaidi was born in Kampung Pendam (now Sadong Jaya), Sarawak, on Feb 1, 1946.

He joined the Royal Malaysia Police in 1964 and was with the Police Field Force from 1968 to 1973 during which he also served in the Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom).

His political career began in 1990 after winning the Batang Lupar parliamentary seat in the eighth General Election (GE) which he defended for the next two terms, before moving to Santubong in the 11th GE in 2004.

He was Santubong Member of Parliament for four consecutive terms until the general election in 2022.

At the federal level, Wan Junaidi has held several ministerial positions including Deputy Home Minister from 2013 to 2015, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (2015 to 2018), Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development (2020 to 2021) and Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) (2021 to 2022).

He was Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat from 2008 to 2013 and Dewan Negara president in 2023.