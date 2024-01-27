Sarawak Matta Fair to take place this March 8–10 at The Hills

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) will be organising the Sarawak Matta Fair 2024 at The Hills this March 8 to 10.

Matta Sarawak Chapter chairman Oscar Choo, in a press conference here yesterday, said the event will mark the Sarawak Matta Fair’s 19th edition, with the second one to be held at the end of this year.

The fair that takes place twice a year, said Choo, had drawn 46 exhibitors to the event last year.

“This year, there will be 71 booths available with most exhibitors being local agencies,” he said, while anticipating more than 8,000 visitors for the upcoming event.

“Attendees can participate in the lucky draws sponsored by diverse participating organisations with the details set to be released a week ahead of the fair,” he said, adding that admission is free and is open to the public from 10am to 10pm throughout the three-day fair.

“This year’s event promises an extensive display featuring a diverse array of destinations and travel packages, tailored to suit every kind of traveller,” he said of Matta’s role in facilitating accessible travel.

“Matta’s exhibitors comprising the airlines, tour operators and national tourist organisations have gone the extra mile to carefully craft travel packages that not only provide excellent value, but also prioritise safety and sustainability,” he added.

He also extended the association’s gratitude to all sponsors, partners, exhibitors, and the media for their steadfast support.

For more information, contact Matta secretariat on 082-555853 (Ms Azlina).