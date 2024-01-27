Sarawak’s new governor Wan Junaidi receives warm welcome in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 27): The morning drizzle did not dampen the enthusiasm of people converging at the Kuching International Airport VVIP lounge waiting for the arrival of the newly appointed eighth Sarawak governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Wan Junaidi and his wife Datin Seri Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were given a warm welcome upon their arrival.

He was warmly welcomed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and other honourable dignitaries.

The former Dewan Negara president received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony at Istana Negara on Friday.

Spending about a minute to acknowledge the attendees, Wan Junaidi then proceeded outside where he managed to exchange greetings and handshakes with those who lined up to meet him, as well as flash a big smile to the cameras.

He then proceeded to the Samariang Islamic Cemetery to visit the grave of his late wife Datin Seri Feona Junaidi.

Among those present to greet him were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn; Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; and other dignitaries.