Shipbuilding industry still a strategic sector in sustainable devt, says Samin president

SIBU (Jan 27): The shipbuilding industry remains a strategic sector in driving sustainable development and creating jobs for the people of Sarawak, said Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin) president Dr Renco Yong.

He said out of a 100 shipyards nationwide, 68 of them are within the borders of Sarawak.

“As we continue to chart our course forward — guided by principles of innovation, sustainability and excellence — we are poised to play an instrumental role in shaping the maritime landscape, not just regionally but also globally,” he said in his speech at the Samin Office Relocation and Signboard Installation ceremony today.

Yong said Sarawak can rightfully claim its place as the heartland of the shipbuilding and ship repair industry in Malaysia.

He said the increasing demand for oil and gas, coupled with logistic requirements, has propelled the industry to new heights, which drives economic growth and prosperity.

“Today, we proudly export vessels of international standard to various countries across the globe; showcasing the expertise and craftsmanship of Sarawakian shipbuilders.”

On the relocation of the Samin office, Yong said it signified not just a change in address but reaffirmed their commitment to serving its members and stakeholders with diligence and dedication.

“This new space shall serve as a hub for collaboration, creativity, and synergy, fostering greater cohesion and camaraderie among our members,” he said.

Furthermore, Yong said the new office is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate various activities and events.

“With seating capacity for up to 80 individuals for seminars or 30 seats with tables for meetings, along with dedicated spaces such as the President’s room and Secretariat office, we now have the infrastructure to host a wide range of training sessions, seminars, meetings, and functions.

“This marks a significant milestone for Samin as it empowers us to provide enhanced opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, ultimately benefiting not only our member companies but also their staff,” he said.

On its logo, Yong said it encapsulated the essence of their association.

“The blue round shape, reminiscent of the vast ocean, symbolises unity and the interconnectedness of our industry. The ship structure, resembling the majestic hornbill beak and adorned with colours representing courage, unity and the maritime heritage of Sarawak, stands as a testament to our rich legacy and promising future.

“It embodies the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines us as a community,” he added.

Yong also reminded Samin to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and excellence.