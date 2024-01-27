SMK Chung Hua Miri celebrates students’ excellence

MIRI (Jan 27): More than 1,200 awards were presented to students of SMK Chung Hua here during the 2023 Award Presentation Ceremony (APC) on Jan 25, for excelling in academics, co-curricular activities and services.

The school’s board of directors chairperson Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Chai Yu Lan thanked the students for bringing honour to SMK Chung Hua Miri through their outstanding accomplishment.

“As we celebrate the excellence of our students, we are also reserving a special recommendation to the unwavering dedication of teachers and staff, whose professionalism, selflessness and initiative have been instrumental in moulding the intellects of students and infusing purpose into their lives.

“The success of any educational institution hinges on the collaborative efforts of diverse stakeholders, encompassing teachers, students, parents, the society, and the government. I firmly believe that success in education is a synergistic endeavour, demanding each participant to fulfil their pivotal roles,” said Chai in her speech, whose text speech was read by secretary of the school board Rita Ting.

Chai also calls for former students of the school to contribute to the institution that helped sculpt them. The alumni, she reiterated, shouldn’t overlook the possible influence they may bring to the alma mater.

“The alumni’s achievements have proven to impact the calibre and reputation of a school. It is crucial for them to actively support our school’s ongoing activities as well as future development,” she said.

Meanwhile, principal Lai Jia Ling praised the award recipients for not only bringing pride to the school and themselves, but also for setting an example to others by encouraging them to strive for excellence, participate actively in activities and competitions, as well as positively enrich themselves.

“Every year, we present ‘Star Award’ and ‘Super Star Award’ to students who excel in academics, co-curricular activities, services, and sports. We also select the recipients of the ‘Outstanding Student Award’, ‘PIBG Award’, ‘Principal Award’, and ‘President Award’ among our finest students.

“These recipients have outdone themselves and contributed significantly to the schools. They have also shown outstanding performance by winning medals and trophies in various competitions. We hope these students continue to thrive and be the best versions of themselves,” said Lai in her welcoming speech at the ceremony which was held at the school’s Dato Lee Teck Fook assembly hall.

More than 400 Form 5 students received their graduation scrolls in the same venue on Jan 24 in a simple but joyous ceremony prior to the APC.

Also present were SMK Chung Hua PIBG chairman Voon Chen Thong, the school’s alumni president Teo Yuang Teck, and the board of director’s treasurer Sim Soon Tian.