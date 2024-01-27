Socso delivers aid to Sg Asap’s accident victim, family of deceased contributor

BINTULU (Jan 27): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) yesterday delivered aid to two recipients at the Sungai Asap Resettlement Scheme here.

The first recipient was Jomi John in Uma Kulit, who was involved in a road accident on Nov 5 last year while on his way back from work.

John, who worked as a mechanic at a workshop, suffered serious brain injury.

Socso officers, accompanied by Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, presented him with his interest payments, recovery equipment and a care package.

The second visit was to the home of Lourrence Luyuh, 51, who passed away on Nov 28 last year due to bacterial infection.

They informed his widow that following a check of their records, the family, which includes four children under the age of 21, was qualified to receive his monthly Socso pension.

Chukpai, meanwhile, thanked Socso for looking out for the welfare of those who have been rendered unable to work, especially due to work-related accidents, and also families of contributors who have passed away.