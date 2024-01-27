Supt Nixon Joshua Ali is new Bintulu OCPD

KUCHING (Jan 27): Supt Nixon Joshua Ali is the new Bintulu police district chief, succeeding Supt Batholomew Umpit.

He was handed over the post during a ceremony held at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters on Friday.

Prior to his appointment, Nixon held the post as the head of the contingent’s Department of Internal Security and Public Order, which was passed to Supt Freddy Bian Stanislaus Bian in the same ceremony.

After the exchange of the Bintulu district police chief post, Batholomew will assume the position of staff officer in charge of policy/resource management in the contingent’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department.

Witnessing the exchange of duties was Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata, who congratulated each of the officers.

“May these new responsibilities serve as a catalyst inspiring each of you to fulfil your duties with even greater dedication and effectiveness,” Mancha said.

He added he was confident each of them would be able to carry out their new roles effectively.

Also present was Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus, various senior officers and district police chiefs.