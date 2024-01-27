Top Speed Aquatic Club swimmers break 5 records in Miri swim meet

MIRI (Jan 27): Top Speed Aquatic Club swimmers broke five records in the 23rd Miri Age Group Swimming Competition held from Jan 19-21 at South Lake Permyjaya.

Ethren Ethanael Lim Churn broke an 18-year-old record set by Fong Kwang Soon in 2005 at 1:12s after clocking in at 1:11s in the Boys 11-15 Group 100m Backstroke. He also broke last year’s record set by Bong Rui Jie at 33.16s in the Boys 13-14 Group 50m Backstroke after clocking in at 31.85s.

In the Girls category, Liyasha Liong Celestine Baru broke a 24-year-old record set by Kho Ai Hwee in 1999, clocking in at 1:17s in the Girls 11-12 Group 100m Backstroke.

Claire Lau Yu Rong broke her own personal record she set last year at 1:03.92s, clocking in 55 milliseconds earlier at 1:03.37s in the Girls 13-14 Group 100m Freestyle.

Top Speed was also proud its relay team broke a 2013 record set by the Miri Amateur Swimming Association (MASA). The team consisting of Claire, Liyasha, Crystal Kong Rui Xin and Yuen En Chee chipped off 12.88s from MASA’s record of 4:45.25s.

Overall, it was a fruitful competition for Top Speed after bagging 61 gold, 41 silver and 31 bronze medals.