Tunku Ismail to be appointed Regent of Johor tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU (Jan 27): The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, is set to be appointed as The Regent of Johor tomorrow in anticipation of The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, ascending the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia next week.

The Appointment Ceremony of The Regent of Johor is scheduled to take place at 10 am at the Balai Menghadap (Audience Hall) of Istana Bukit Serene before Sultan Ibrahim and witnessed by The Ruler’s other children.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, will also attend the ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim will ascend the throne at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 31 as the 17th King of Malaysia and reign for five years.

Tunku Ismail, 39, who was born on June 30, 1984 in Johor Bahru, is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Tunku Ismail has been appointed as Regent on several occasions, the most recent being on June 16, 2022, during a period when Sultan Ibrahim took a brief respite from his royal administrative duties.

Tunku Ismail, who has a keen interest in polo and football, has been the Johor Football Association president since Feb 16, 2012.

He married Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor on Oct 24, 2014 and the royal couple has been blessed with four children – two sons and two daughters: Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah. – Bernama