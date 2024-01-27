Uggah: JKR Sarawak records highest development expenditure performance in 2023

SANTUBONG (Jan 27): The Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak has recorded 89 per cent development expenditure performance in 2023, the highest compared to other agencies in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas lauded JKR Sarawak for the achievement with a development expenditure of RM796.7 million, noting that it placed the department at the forefront of development spending compared to other ministries and departments.

“In 2021, our development expenditure performance was 67.46 per cent and 2022 was 68.16 per cent.

“So, I am proud to announce that in 2023 our development expenditure is at 89 per cent and among the highest compared to other ministries and departments,” he said.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) said this when speaking at the Closing Ceremony of the JKR Sarawak High Performing Team (HPT) Retreat 2024 JKR Sarawak at Damai Lagoon Resort here today.

Expressing his conscientious approach toward funds allocation, Uggah emphasised the paramount importance of utilising resources for the benefit of the populace, particularly in enhancing essential infrastructures such as roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals.

“Every allocation directed towards our agencies must be channeled towards the welfare of our people.

“They rely on us to deliver quality infrastructure, and it is our duty to ensure these funds are effectively utilised,” he said.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts between MIPD and JKR, he underscored their shared commitment to fulfilling their responsibilities towards the citizenry.

Looking ahead to 2024, the government has earmarked a substantial development expenditure budget of RM799.5 million.

“In the upcoming year, our target is to achieve 100 per cent development expenditure.

“With steadfast cooperation and dedication, I am confident that we will successfully attain this ambitious milestone,” he added.

Also present was JKR Sarawak director Datu Richard Tajan.